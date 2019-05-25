Dr. Marshall Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Cain, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Cain, MD
Dr. Marshall Cain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Monroe Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.
Dr. Cain works at
Dr. Cain's Office Locations
-
1
Cain Neurosurgery Clinic2485 Tower Dr Ste 9, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 600-4159
Hospital Affiliations
- Delhi Hospital
- Monroe Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cain?
VERY OPEN AND INFORMATIVE ON VISITS. HE DID NECK SURGERY ON ME OVER A YEAR AGO AND IT WENT FANTASTIC. RELIEVED THE SEVERE HEADACHES, NECK AND SHOULDER PAIN I HAD FOR OVER A YEAR.
About Dr. Marshall Cain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831373117
Education & Certifications
- 2013|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- 2007|Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain works at
Dr. Cain has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.