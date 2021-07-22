Dr. Marshall Cress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Cress, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Cress, MD
Dr. Marshall Cress, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cress' Office Locations
Orlando Regional Outpatient Center89 W Copeland Dr, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cress?
Great bedside. Explained the issues he found in MRI and what my options were. I opted for surgery and he did a great job.
About Dr. Marshall Cress, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cress has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cress has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cress.
