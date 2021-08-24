Dr. Marshall Early, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Early is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Early, DO
Dr. Marshall Early, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Midland Surgical Associates2405 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 697-1061Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Dr.Early treated my sister for an emergent blood clot removal both two iliac arteries. He ended up having to do several more repairs. I have found him to be extremely easy to talk to and very available, even though I am not the patient. My sister was terrified and he was so kind and gentle with her. He was a God send. I highly recommend him and would trust him with my life. Should I ever need vascular surgery, he will be the one performing it.
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942528138
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Early accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Early has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Early has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Early on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Early. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Early.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Early, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Early appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.