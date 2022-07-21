Dr. Emig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Emig, MD
Dr. Marshall Emig, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Emig's Office Locations
360 S Garfield St # 550, Aurora, CO 80045
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Dr. Emig is a very nice guy who was easy to talk to as I explained my long boring history with my hip and back. He asked pertinent questions and gave me a thorough examination. I could not been treated better by him or his staff
About Dr. Marshall Emig, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1790831394
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
