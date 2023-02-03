Overview of Dr. Marshall Everson Jr, MD

Dr. Marshall Everson Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.



Dr. Everson Jr works at Edina Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN, Elk River, MN and Shakopee, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.