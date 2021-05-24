Dr. Marshall Hamill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Hamill, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Hamill, MD
Dr. Marshall Hamill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Hamill's Office Locations
Bcm Physcians - Mob1977 Butler Blvd # E6200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamill has performed multiple surgeries over the years and it has been an excellent experience each time. I have a very complicated eye after a tree limb injury as a child and Dr. Hamill is the only doctor I would trust to do the upcoming surgeries.
About Dr. Marshall Hamill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972592384
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Wilmer Inst Johns Hopkins
- St Lukes Baylor
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamill has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamill speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.