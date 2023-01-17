Dr. Marshall Ivey II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Ivey II, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Ivey II, MD
Dr. Marshall Ivey II, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Ivey II's Office Locations
Milledgeville Pediatrics PC750 N Cobb St Ste 230, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-9383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He great with my son and now's what he is doing I recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Marshall Ivey II, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivey II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivey II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivey II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.