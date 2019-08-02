Dr. Kalinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM
Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Kalinsky works at
Dr. Kalinsky's Office Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Express Care319 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 766-1632Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Charleston Office1611 Savannah Hwy Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-1632
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just came out of surgery on my foot yesterday and Dr.Marshall Kalinsky did an awesome job and has the best Bed side matters. He goes above and beyond to answer questions and to listen , really listen to questions asked and I truly believe he cares about all his patients. I would give him a 10 star if there was one??
About Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447254461
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalinsky works at
Dr. Kalinsky has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.