Overview of Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM

Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Kalinsky works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Express Care in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.