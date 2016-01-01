Overview of Dr. Marshall Lerman, MD

Dr. Marshall Lerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Lerman works at Bootin and Savrick Pediatric Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.