Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

Dr. Marcus works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart Institute
    6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6783
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinoatrial Node Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I literally was dying and knew I had to change Cardiologists. I had cronic AFib and 4 heart ablasions and a mitral valve repair and was not getting any better. I was out of work for 1 year. Working in the hospital field, I saw and heard great reviews about Dr. Marcus. His patients and peers spoke highly of him. I knew he was the one for me. I was able to see Dr. Marcus quickly and he spent so much time with my husband and I explaining what was going on and what needed to be done. He did a Ventricular Ablasion on me and within 2 days I was able to really breathe, no shortness of breath and no heart pounding. I started to get healthy again and become stronger, happy and with a new lease on life. I am now back at work, part time, for now and doing the job again that I loved and missed. So 'THANK YOU'Dr. Marcus for the excellant care, compassion, dignity and the 2nd chance at life you've given me! See you at the next visit!
    Linda Russo — Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD
    About Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609160563
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins / Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins / Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

    Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

