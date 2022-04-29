Overview of Dr. Marshall Melcer, MD

Dr. Marshall Melcer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Melcer works at Orlando Urology Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.