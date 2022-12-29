Overview of Dr. Marshall Miles, DO

Dr. Marshall Miles, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Miles works at LVPG Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-1243 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.