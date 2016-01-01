See All Neurologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Marshall Nash, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marshall Nash, MD

Dr. Marshall Nash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 740/440, Decatur, GA 30033 (404) 475-0552

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Marshall Nash, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023172665
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marshall Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

