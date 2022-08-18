Dr. Marshall Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Noel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Canterbury Women's Health Care6167 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 322-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
38 yrs ago I became pregnant at a very early age. Dr. Nole was my physician during my pregnancy and delivered my daughter on November 21st 1984. I still remember him, he was probably the best doctor I have ever had. I had a long rough labor and delivery , I was only 18yrs old, scared and alone. He was there at the hospital, caring and reassuring me from the start until I delivered. I will always be thankful to him for going above and beyond.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Sch|U Calif San Francisco
- Charity Hospital
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Noel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noel has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.