Dr. Marshall Noel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marshall Noel, MD

Dr. Marshall Noel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Noel works at Canterbury Women's Healthcare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Canterbury Women's Health Care
    6167 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 322-2255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    38 yrs ago I became pregnant at a very early age. Dr. Nole was my physician during my pregnancy and delivered my daughter on November 21st 1984. I still remember him, he was probably the best doctor I have ever had. I had a long rough labor and delivery , I was only 18yrs old, scared and alone. He was there at the hospital, caring and reassuring me from the start until I delivered. I will always be thankful to him for going above and beyond.
    Lisa McCracken — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marshall Noel, MD
    About Dr. Marshall Noel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1184718280
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane Med Sch|U Calif San Francisco
    • Charity Hospital
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noel works at Canterbury Women's Healthcare in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Noel’s profile.

    Dr. Noel has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

