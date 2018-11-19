Dr. Marshall Poor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Poor Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marshall Poor Jr, MD
Dr. Marshall Poor Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Poor Jr's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Clinic of Bloomington Inc. PC700 S College Ave Ste A, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 331-8168
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (821) 353-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 100% likely to recommend Dr. Poor to my family and friends. He is wonderful in all aspects of the treatment.
About Dr. Marshall Poor Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Poor Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poor Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poor Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Poor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poor Jr.
