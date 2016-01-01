Dr. Marshall Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Posner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marshall Posner, MD
Dr. Marshall Posner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marshall Posner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700847753
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Boston Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Posner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posner has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tonsil Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
