Overview of Dr. Marshall Posner, MD

Dr. Marshall Posner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Posner works at Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tonsil Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.