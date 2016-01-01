See All Pediatric Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Marshall Schwartz, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marshall Schwartz, MD

Dr. Marshall Schwartz, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Schwartz works at Jefferson Neurology Sewell in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marsteller Family Chiropractic
    100 Kings Way E, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 252-0453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marshall Schwartz, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457309080
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Jefferson Neurology Sewell in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

