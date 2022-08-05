Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shuler works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville920 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 233-6338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuler?
Dr Shuler is an excellent physician. At my first visit I could tell he was smart, kind and excellent with patients. Try him and you’ll feel the same way
About Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043335219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuler works at
Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.