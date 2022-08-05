See All Dermatologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shuler works at Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville
    920 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 (864) 233-6338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr Shuler is an excellent physician. At my first visit I could tell he was smart, kind and excellent with patients. Try him and you'll feel the same way
    Phyllis — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043335219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shuler works at Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Shuler's profile.

    Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

