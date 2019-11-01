Overview of Dr. Marshall Smith, MD

Dr. Marshall Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lds Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Smith works at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.