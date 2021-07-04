See All Psychiatrists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Myrtle Beach, SC
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD

Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Staton III works at M Alexander Staton III MD PA in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Staton III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M Alexander Staton III MD PA
    2513 N Oak St Ste 209, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 448-2824
  2. 2
    1601 N Oak St Ste 206, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 448-2824

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Staton III?

    Jul 04, 2021
    Excellent! Provided helpful medication in adequate strengths but remained cautious not to overprescribe medications that may become addictive. Balanced and thoughtful approach. Staff is friendly and responsive to needs.
    — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Staton III to family and friends

    Dr. Staton III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Staton III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD.

    About Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780635292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staton III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staton III works at M Alexander Staton III MD PA in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Staton III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Staton III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staton III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.