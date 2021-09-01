Overview of Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD

Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Stauber works at Broward Spine Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Interlaminar Spacer, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.