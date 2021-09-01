Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD
Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Stauber works at
Dr. Stauber's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida3702 Washington St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 272-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stauber?
Dr. Stauber was great! He clearly explained the procedure I needed and gave my ample opportunity to ask questions. He was patient and through. His surgery coordinator Debbie was wonderful. She kept me appraised of my surgery date and followed up with me post surgery. Overall my experience with the office staff and Dr. Stauber was wonderful. Best of all my pain is gone!!!! I highly recommend Dr. Stauber!!!
About Dr. Marshall Stauber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235113671
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stauber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stauber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stauber works at
Dr. Stauber has seen patients for Interlaminar Spacer, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stauber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stauber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stauber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stauber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.