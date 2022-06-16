Overview of Dr. Marshall Watson Jr, MD

Dr. Marshall Watson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN CERTIFIED MASSAGE SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Watson Jr works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Neurosurgical Associates in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.