Dr. Marshall Watson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Marshall Watson Jr, MD
Dr. Marshall Watson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN CERTIFIED MASSAGE SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Watson Jr's Office Locations
CHRISTUS St. Vincent Neurosurgical Associates465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 107, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3233
St Vincent Hospital455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3233MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was my 3rd opinion and was honest with the seriousness of my injury. He explained everything thoroughly and did an amazing job with my surgery. Scarring was minimal and he took my age into consideration .
About Dr. Marshall Watson Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN CERTIFIED MASSAGE SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson Jr has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.