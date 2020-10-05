Overview of Dr. Marshall Wingo, MD

Dr. Marshall Wingo, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Wingo works at Lowcountry Urology Clinics in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.