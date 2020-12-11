Dr. Marsilia Cloud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsilia Cloud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marsilia Cloud, MD
Dr. Marsilia Cloud, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Cloud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cloud's Office Locations
-
1
Buffalo Obgyn Llp4575 MAIN ST, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 633-4575
-
2
Edward K Bartels3834 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 877-1221
-
3
Bartels Powalski and Weissman MD PC6440 TRANSIT RD, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 684-5454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cloud?
Highly recommend
About Dr. Marsilia Cloud, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043257462
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cloud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cloud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cloud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cloud works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cloud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cloud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cloud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cloud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.