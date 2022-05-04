Overview of Dr. Marta Batus, MD

Dr. Marta Batus, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Mc



Dr. Batus works at Section of Medical Oncology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.