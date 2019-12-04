Overview of Dr. Marta Becker, MD

Dr. Marta Becker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.