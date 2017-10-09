Overview of Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD

Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE.



Dr. Dasilva works at Psychiatric Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.