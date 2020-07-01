Dr. Marta Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Delgado, MD
Dr. Marta Delgado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Gleisy Vazquez2700 Sw 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 229-1890
Homestead Medical Clinic PA43 Ne 15th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (786) 243-1909
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- North Shore Medical Center
- Mauel De Jesus Rivera Chldn Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hospital Episcopal San Lucas
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
