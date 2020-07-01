See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Marta Delgado, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marta Delgado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.

Dr. Delgado works at Los Angeles Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gleisy Vazquez
    2700 Sw 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 229-1890
  2. 2
    Homestead Medical Clinic PA
    43 Ne 15th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 243-1909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Caring, Professional, Knowledgable.
    A.M. — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Marta Delgado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174521447
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mauel De Jesus Rivera Chldn Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hospital Episcopal San Lucas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marta Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

