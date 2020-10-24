Dr. Marta Derieg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derieg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Derieg, MD
Dr. Marta Derieg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Edwin P Herd MD76-6225 Kuakini Hwy Ste C101, Kailua Kona, HI 96740
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Dr. Derieg took care of my 4 children and she and her staff were amazing!
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Derieg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derieg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Derieg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Derieg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
