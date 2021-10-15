Dr. Marta Lopatynsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopatynsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Lopatynsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marta Lopatynsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
EyeCareMD of NJ261 James St Ste 3E, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 765-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Excellent a thorough exam with explanation of my problems, offer great solution. Friendly environment with state of the art medical equipment. Spends sufficient time in explaining everything.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437146560
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
