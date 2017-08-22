Dr. Marta Maczaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maczaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Maczaj, MD
Dr. Marta Maczaj, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
St. Charles Hospital200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-6277
- 2 301 E 17th St # 5D, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6422
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have a lot of excellent doctors at NYU but Dr. Maczaj is my absolute favorite. If you have a sleep disorder you will not only get the finest medical attention but you will fall in love with this doctor. She takes the time to explain everything and does so very clearly.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Maczaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maczaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maczaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maczaj has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maczaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maczaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maczaj.
