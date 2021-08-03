Overview

Dr. Marta Molina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at HOUSTON METHODIST in Friendswood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.