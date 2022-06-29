See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Marta Mora, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marta Mora, MD

Dr. Marta Mora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ROSARY COLLEGE.

Dr. Mora works at Shultz Shultz and Chang Mds in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eng. Medical Associates
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 235, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 796-7006
  2. 2
    Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical
    1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 308-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Presbyopia
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mora?

    Jun 29, 2022
    I have transferred to Dr. Marta Mora from another clinic where I was unhappy. Her office was calm, without being overcrowded. I was taken within 10 min of arriving and Dr. Mora spent a good deal of time to explain my condition. I felt very cared for. It is important to feel trust with your physician, which I had not felt at the previous clinic.
    Patty Amdur — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marta Mora, MD
    About Dr. Marta Mora, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093766651
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSARY COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marta Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

