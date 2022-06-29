Dr. Marta Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Mora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marta Mora, MD
Dr. Marta Mora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ROSARY COLLEGE.
Dr. Mora works at
Dr. Mora's Office Locations
-
1
Eng. Medical Associates625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 235, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 796-7006
-
2
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mora?
I have transferred to Dr. Marta Mora from another clinic where I was unhappy. Her office was calm, without being overcrowded. I was taken within 10 min of arriving and Dr. Mora spent a good deal of time to explain my condition. I felt very cared for. It is important to feel trust with your physician, which I had not felt at the previous clinic.
About Dr. Marta Mora, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093766651
Education & Certifications
- ROSARY COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora works at
Dr. Mora speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.