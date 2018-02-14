See All Psychiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD

Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka works at Idan Sharon MD PC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idan Sharon MD PC
    345 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 494-4681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 14, 2018
    Dr Partyka is the most caring, trustworthy, kind Dr I’ve seen in a very long while. She saved me from a really dark time in my life and continues to do so. I highly recommend
    Mair R in Staten Island, New York — Feb 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD
    About Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336284892
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka works at Idan Sharon MD PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

