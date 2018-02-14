Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD
Dr. Marta Nawrocka-Partyka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
345 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Partyka is the most caring, trustworthy, kind Dr I’ve seen in a very long while. She saved me from a really dark time in my life and continues to do so. I highly recommend
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawrocka-Partyka.
