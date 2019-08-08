Overview

Dr. Marta Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Sanchez works at The Institute For Family Health in Kingston, NY with other offices in Ellenville, NY and New Paltz, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.