Dr. Marta Terlecki, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (37)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marta Terlecki, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Terlecki works at DUKE CITY VASCULAR LAB in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot and Ankle Clinic of Albuquerque PC
    717 Encino Pl NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-2141
  2. 2
    Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery
    6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Westside Hospital
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 10, 2021
    I went to Dr. Terlecki for years. I was quite unhealthy and ill when I first went to see her. I can honestly say she and my cardiologist saved my life. I was discharged (cured) and miss her to this day whenever I am sick. She was kind and compassionate and very knowledgeable. One of the best doctors around. You wait a long time to see her, but she will also call you with lab results in the evening at home.
    NancyK — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Marta Terlecki, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881627461
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terlecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terlecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terlecki works at DUKE CITY VASCULAR LAB in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Terlecki’s profile.

    Dr. Terlecki has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terlecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Terlecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terlecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terlecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terlecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

