Dr. Terlecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marta Terlecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marta Terlecki, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Foot and Ankle Clinic of Albuquerque PC717 Encino Pl NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 247-2141
-
2
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Terlecki for years. I was quite unhealthy and ill when I first went to see her. I can honestly say she and my cardiologist saved my life. I was discharged (cured) and miss her to this day whenever I am sick. She was kind and compassionate and very knowledgeable. One of the best doctors around. You wait a long time to see her, but she will also call you with lab results in the evening at home.
About Dr. Marta Terlecki, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1881627461
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
