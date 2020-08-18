Dr. Martha Aguilera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Aguilera, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Aguilera, MD
Dr. Martha Aguilera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Aguilera works at
Dr. Aguilera's Office Locations
Kate Vasconcellos MD800 Canton Rd Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-4328
Martha Aguilera55 Whitcher St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 428-0462
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilera?
Awesome , best hernia repair specialist surgeon in town , don't look any further! She has amazing personality and she doesn't sugar coat anything. She only states facts.
About Dr. Martha Aguilera, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184697534
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilera works at
Dr. Aguilera has seen patients for Appendectomy and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.