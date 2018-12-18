Overview of Dr. Martha Arambula, MD

Dr. Martha Arambula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Arambula works at Canadian Valley Clinic Inc in Yukon, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.