Overview

Dr. Martha Arouni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Arouni works at Omaha Gastroenterology Consultants, PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.