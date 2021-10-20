Dr. Martha Arouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Arouni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Arouni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Arouni works at
Locations
-
1
Physical Therapy in Motion PC10020 Nicholas St Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-8040
-
2
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6060
-
3
Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 397-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arouni?
I have used Dr Arouni for 26 years. She has done colonoscopy, treated Hepatitis C and Barrett Esophagus. She has always been upfront and honest, which are traits I respect. I always know with her I am getting the best care.
About Dr. Martha Arouni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073551727
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arouni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arouni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arouni works at
Dr. Arouni has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Arouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.