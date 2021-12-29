Dr. Martha Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Arroyo, MD is a Dermatologist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Lakeside Dermatology1240 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-5575
Lakeside Dermatology1425 N Hunt Club Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 367-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arroyo is one of the best, if not "THE BEST" in her field. She is a professional that I would highly recommend to anyone looking for expert care in dermatology. She is a compassionate doctor that genuinely cares about her patient's health and concerns.
About Dr. Martha Arroyo, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Yale University
