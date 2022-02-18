Overview

Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Narberth, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Dr. Bardsley works at Narberth Family Medcn/ACU Center in Narberth, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.