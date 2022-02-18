See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Narberth, PA
Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
24 years of experience

Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Narberth, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Bardsley works at Narberth Family Medcn/ACU Center in Narberth, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Martha Bardsley, M.D., Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology
    822 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA 19072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Diabetes Type 1
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Prevention
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diet Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Factor Therapy
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Insulin Pump Therapy
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Precocious Puberty
Short Stature
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Turner Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Maintenance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 18, 2022
    The doctor net all our expectations.Dr.Matha is the best doctor I have ever visited in USA.
    Lina — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD

    Pediatric Endocrinology
    24 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1689759771
    Education & Certifications

    U NC-Chapel Hill/Carolina Chldns Hosp
    Drexel University College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital

    Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardsley works at Narberth Family Medcn/ACU Center in Narberth, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bardsley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

