Dr. Brackett accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martha Brackett, DDS
Overview
Dr. Martha Brackett, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Brackett works at
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable and empathic.
About Dr. Martha Brackett, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackett.
