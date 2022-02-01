See All Neurologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD

Neurology
2.5 (49)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD

Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Laguna.

Dr. Bustamante works at Neurology Consultants/South FL, Hialeah, FL in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bustamante's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants of South Florida Inc
    4160 W 16th Ave Ste 100, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 826-5655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache
Insomnia
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Dr. Bustamante is a very thorough and knowledgeable physician, she always takes the time to make sure that all questions are answered and addressed. She is very compassionate and spent a lot of time examining and observing my child. The receptionists were all fantastic and accommodating to my son's special needs. I highly recommend Dr. Bustamante and her team, they are truly amazing and I feel blessed that she is my son's neurologist.
    Photo: Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD
    About Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801889282
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of The Laguna
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bustamante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bustamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bustamante works at Neurology Consultants/South FL, Hialeah, FL in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bustamante’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustamante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustamante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustamante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustamante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

