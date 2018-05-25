Overview

Dr. Martha Cano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Cano works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.