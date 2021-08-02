Dr. Martha Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Cline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Cline, MD
Dr. Martha Cline, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline's Office Locations
St Lukes Boise Regional Medical Center125 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 706-6300
Neurological Associates, Ctd3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 343-3976
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martha Cline, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043249964
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital Mc
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cline speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.