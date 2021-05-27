Overview of Dr. Martha Cohen, MD

Dr. Martha Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Trident Traumacare and Acute Surgical Services in Summerville, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.