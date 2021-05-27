Dr. Martha Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Cohen, MD
Dr. Martha Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
LowCountry Women's Specialists83 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 567-1380Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LowCountry Women's Specialists1801 2nd Ave Ste 101, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 567-1379Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough positive things about Dr Cohen and her staff. From the moment I walked in the office I knew I was in the right place. Dr Cohen was very warm, welcoming and really took the time to listen to my questions and concerns and provide thoughtful and knowledgeable feedback. During my entire pregnancy I really saw first hand how much she cares about her patients and their families. Her knowledge, experience, and honest nature have been extremely helpful in calming my husband, who has a tendency to over think and over worry every situation. Bottom line, dr Cohen is simply the best. I would 10 out of 10 recommend her and her practice.
About Dr. Martha Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427306893
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
