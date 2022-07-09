See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Martha Council, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Martha Council, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Council works at Center Dermatologic/Cosmetc Sgy in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center Dermatologic/Cosmetc Sgy
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martha Council, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245432244
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha Council, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Council is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Council has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Council works at Center Dermatologic/Cosmetc Sgy in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Council’s profile.

    Dr. Council has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Council on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Council. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Council.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Council, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Council appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

