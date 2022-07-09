Dr. Martha Council, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Council is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Council, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Council, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Center Dermatologic/Cosmetc Sgy969 N Mason Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Council recently, after having a positive biopsy. She introduced herself, with eye contact and a sincere smile. She reviewed my records, concerns and plan of care with both me and my daughter. I have complete trust in her skill, knowledge, and respect for my health needs. Her staff is great.
About Dr. Martha Council, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1245432244
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Council accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Council has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Council on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Council. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Council.
