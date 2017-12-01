Overview of Dr. Martha Dexter, MD

Dr. Martha Dexter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Dexter works at Albany Medical Center in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.