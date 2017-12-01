Dr. Martha Dexter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dexter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Dexter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Dexter, MD
Dr. Martha Dexter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Dexter works at
Dr. Dexter's Office Locations
Albany Med Clifton Park453 Route 146 Ste 204, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 264-1900
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine At Albany Medical Center16 New Scotland Ave Fl 2, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4942
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dexter took the time to answer all of my questions. She was very nice and I did not feel rushed. She was also very knowledgeable and got back to me very quickly with follow up questions/prescriptions.
About Dr. Martha Dexter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
