Overview of Dr. Martha Dyer, MD

Dr. Martha Dyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Dyer works at Mystic Valley Urological Assocs in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.