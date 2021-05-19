Dr. Martha Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Dyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Dyer, MD
Dr. Martha Dyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Dyer works at
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
-
1
Mystic Valley Urological Assocs3 Woodland Rd Ste 216, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 979-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyer?
I have been going to Dr Dyer for 10 years. She is most attentive to your concerns and questions. She is thorough, knowledgeable, very considerate and takes time to explain everything always. Dr Dyer is an absolute 5 stars Plus!
About Dr. Martha Dyer, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356376453
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Harvard/Mass Gen
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer works at
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.