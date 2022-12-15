Dr. Martha Fehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Fehr, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Fehr, MD
Dr. Martha Fehr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southborough, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fehr's Office Locations
- 1 24 Newton St # 28, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions
-
2
Reliant Medical Group Nrlgy123 Summer St # 230, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fehr?
I went to her when my migraine treatment was failing and she got me on a new med that worked great. The (known and explained) side effects of that got too annoying after a year and she switched me to another new med that is working great. She even went to bat against my insurance to get it covered because it’s expensive and it was only recently approved for migraine prevention. I had a great experience.
About Dr. Martha Fehr, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891777405
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fehr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fehr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.